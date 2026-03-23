National Medical Commission (NMC)

Jharkhand Plans Major Expansion of UG, PG Medical Seats, Proposal Sent to NMC

PTI
PTI
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
12:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Preparations are also underway to introduce postgraduate courses in the state's three new medical colleges
The government has also proposed to increase the number of PG seats from 45 to 51 in Jamshedpur and increase the number of seats to 25 in Dhanbad

The Jharkhand government has sent a proposal to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to increase undergraduate and postgraduate seats in various medical colleges to address the shortage of specialist doctors in the state, an official said on Sunday.

Preparations are also underway to introduce postgraduate courses in the state's three new medical colleges. In this regard, a proposal has been submitted to increase the number of seats across various disciplines—by 21 in Dumka, 30 in Hazaribag, and 21 in Palamu, he said.

"The number of undergraduate seats at MGM Medical College in Jamshedpur has been increased from 100 to 150 this year. In line with this, a proposal has also been submitted to increase the number of undergraduate seats from 100 to 150 at the medical colleges in Dumka, Hazaribagh, and Dhanbad," the Health department said in a press communique issued on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, a proposal has also been sent to the NMC to increase the number of undergraduate seats at RIMS, Ranchi, from 180 to 250.

The government has also proposed to increase the number of PG seats from 45 to 51 in Jamshedpur and increase the number of seats to 25 in Dhanbad.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh said postgraduate studies will be started in Dumka, Hazaribag and Palamu medical colleges once the proposal is approved.

"The increase in PG seats will enable medical education in the state to function more smoothly. This will address the shortage of specialist doctors and allow the people of Jharkhand to benefit from improved healthcare facilities," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
12:53 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) Jharkhand government
Similar stories
Bihar schools

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2026 Today: Science, Commerce, Arts Scores Shortly

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra CET 2026 Admit Cards Released for M.HMCT, M.Ed., and M.P.Ed.; Exams Begin. . .

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Counselling Schedule Announced - Key Admission, Seat Allotment Dates Her. . .

OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; When Will Application Correction Begin?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Maharashtra government

Maharashtra CET 2026 Admit Cards Released for M.HMCT, M.Ed., and M.P.Ed.; Exams Begin. . .

Bihar schools

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2026 Today: Science, Commerce, Arts Scores Shortly

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Counselling Schedule Announced - Key Admission, Seat Allotment Dates Her. . .

OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; When Will Application Correction Begin?

St Xavier's College

eXabyte’26 Begins Today: Innovation Meets Competition at SXC Kolkata with New Event. . .

Yuva Sangam

Yuva Sangam Phase 6 Registration Deadline Extended: Check New Last Date and Eligibili. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality