JAC Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 Shortly at jacresults.com; Official Updates Inside

Summary Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official website, jacresults.com, by entering their roll number and roll code This year, approximately 7.48 lakh students appeared for the JAC board examinations 2026, reflecting a significant participation across the state

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examination results 2026 soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official website, jacresults.com, by entering their roll number and roll code.

This year, approximately 7.48 lakh students appeared for the JAC board examinations 2026, reflecting a significant participation across the state. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 3 to February 17, while the Class 12 exams took place between February 3 and February 23, 2026. Practical examinations for intermediate students were held from February 24 to March 7.

As per the board’s guidelines, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the aggregate to be declared successful. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be required to appear for compartment examinations, the schedule for which will be announced after the results.

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Students can access their scorecards by visiting the official website and clicking on the relevant result link for Class 10 or Class 12. After entering the required credentials, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and keep a printout of their results for future reference.

The JAC is likely to issue an official notification confirming the exact date and time of the result declaration shortly.