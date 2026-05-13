JEECUP 2026

JEECUP 2026 Exam Postponed; New Exam Dates Announced for UPJEE Polytechnic Candidates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
11:42 AM

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Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has revised the exam schedule for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2026.
JEECUP/UPJEE Polytechnic serves as the main entrance examination for students seeking admission to various diploma and polytechnic courses offered by institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has revised the exam schedule for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2026, conducted for admissions to diploma and polytechnic programmes across the state. According to the latest notification, UPJEE Polytechnic will now be conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2026.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to commence on May 15. However, the council decided to postpone the examination following multiple requests received from candidates and after extending the application submission deadline recently.

Candidates appearing for the entrance examination will be able to download their JEECUP/UPJEE Polytechnic 2026 admit cards from May 25 onwards through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The admit card will be mandatory for entry into the examination hall, and candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on it after downloading.

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JEECUP/UPJEE Polytechnic serves as the main entrance examination for students seeking admission to various diploma and polytechnic courses offered by institutions across Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

As per the examination pattern, the question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The examination will be available in both English and Hindi to facilitate candidates from different educational backgrounds.

The paper will include questions from subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response under the negative marking scheme.

The duration of the computer-based examination will be two and a half hours. Candidates are advised to prepare according to the updated schedule and regularly visit the official website for the latest announcements related to the examination and admission process.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
11:42 AM
JEECUP 2026 Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic Exam dates
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