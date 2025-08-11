JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
13:19 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates will be able to check JEECUP seat allotment result 2025 on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The verification of documents of candidates who select the freeze option in round 1 seat allotment will be carried out between August 11 and 14

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh announced the seat allotment result for round 5 of JEECUP counselling 2025 for admissions to diploma engineering courses based on the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025 scores. Candidates will be able to check JEECUP seat allotment result 2025 on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the JEECUP 2025 counselling schedule, candidates can exercise freeze or float options between August 11 and 13. Students will have to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,250. The verification of documents of candidates who select the freeze option in round 1 seat allotment will be carried out between August 11 and 14. The facility for withdrawal of seats will be available on August 14.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. On the homepage, go to the candidate activity board

3. Click on the link 'Round 5 Seat Allotment Result for JEECUP Counselling 2025’

4. Candidates will be redirected to a login page

5. Enter the application number and password

6. JEECUP 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

7. Save and take a printout for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
13:20 PM
JEECUP 2025 JEECUP SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT
