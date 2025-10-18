IBPS SO Result 2025 Out - Scorecard Download Deadline, Selection Details & Mains Exam Date

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now download their IBPS SO scorecard 2025 using their registration or roll number and password or date of birth.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now download their IBPS SO scorecard 2025 using their registration or roll number and password or date of birth.

As per the official website, the IBPS SO prelims scorecard will remain available for download till October 23, 2025. The scorecard displays candidates’ sectional and overall marks, qualifying scores, and percentile details.

Steps to Download IBPS SO Scorecard 2025

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Click on the ‘Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination” link on the homepage.

Enter registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Submit the details and download the scorecard.

Save a copy for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,007 Specialist Officer posts across various disciplines.

IT Officer (Scale I) - 203

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - 310

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - 78

Law Officer (Scale I) - 56

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) - 10

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - 350

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2025. The final selection will be based on the combined marks of the mains exam and the interview round, subject to fulfilling all eligibility criteria.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.