IBPS SO

IBPS SO Result 2025 Out - Scorecard Download Deadline, Selection Details & Mains Exam Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Oct 2025
09:19 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in.
Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now download their IBPS SO scorecard 2025 using their registration or roll number and password or date of birth.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now download their IBPS SO scorecard 2025 using their registration or roll number and password or date of birth.

As per the official website, the IBPS SO prelims scorecard will remain available for download till October 23, 2025. The scorecard displays candidates’ sectional and overall marks, qualifying scores, and percentile details.

Steps to Download IBPS SO Scorecard 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  • Click on the ‘Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination” link on the homepage.
  • Enter registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
  • Submit the details and download the scorecard.
  • Save a copy for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,007 Specialist Officer posts across various disciplines.

IT Officer (Scale I) - 203

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - 310

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - 78

Law Officer (Scale I) - 56

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) - 10

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - 350

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2025. The final selection will be based on the combined marks of the mains exam and the interview round, subject to fulfilling all eligibility criteria.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

Last updated on 18 Oct 2025
09:19 AM
IBPS SO Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS Result preliminary examination
Similar stories
merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

UP NEET

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Released! 34,556 Candidates Shortlisted

NEET UG 2025

MCC To Announce NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Know What's Next

Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Window Open for MBA, MCA, MTech Courses- Kn. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Media Studies opens doors to diverse career opportunities
NSHM Media School

Media Studies: A gateway to dynamic careers in the digital age

NSHM Media School
NSHM Media School

Experiential journalism is shaping the next generation of journalists in the digital . . .

merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

UP NEET

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Released! 34,556 Candidates Shortlisted

NEET UG 2025

MCC To Announce NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Know What's Next

Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Window Open for MBA, MCA, MTech Courses- Kn. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality