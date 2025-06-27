JEECUP 2025

UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 Counselling Registration Begins- Get Detailed Schedule Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jun 2025
17:31 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates interested can fill choices for Pharmacy, Engineering and other courses as per their eligibility at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
According to the schedule, candidates can fill out choices for the first round between June 27 and July 2

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) commenced the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic counselling process. Candidates interested can fill choices for Pharmacy, Engineering and other courses as per their eligibility at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the schedule, candidates can fill out choices for the first round between June 27 and July 2. Seat allotment results for the first round will be announced on July 3. Candidates can freeze or float their allotted seats, deposit the security money and the counselling fee online between July 4 and July 6.

For the first round, candidates who freeze their seats can go for document verification at district help centres from July 4 to 7 (up to 6 pm). Candidates can withdraw the seats allotted in the first round on July 8.

The JEECUP seat allotment result for the second round will be announced on July 12 and round 3 allotment result will be announced on July 21.

It must be noted that candidates from other states can participate in the fourth round of JEECUP or UPJEE counselling. The schedule for the fourth counselling round has not been announced yet.

Candidates must note that the counselling fee is Rs 3,000, and the seat acceptance fee is Rs 250. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 27 Jun 2025
17:32 PM
JEECUP 2025 JEECUP Counselling
