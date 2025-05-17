JEECUP 2025 Exam Dates Rescheduled, Registration Extended- Check Revised Dates Here

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination which was scheduled from May 20 to May 28, 2025 have been rescheduled Candidates can check the details on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh rescheduled the JEECUP 2025 exam dates. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination which was scheduled from May 20 to May 28, 2025 have been rescheduled. Candidates can check the details on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “The UPJEE(Polytechnic)-2025 application registration window has been extended to May 20, 2025. The examination dates scheduled from May 20-28, 2025, have been rescheduled in the interest of students. Revised dates for the entrance examination and UPJEE(Polytechnic) 2025 admit card will be announced soon."

Registration date has also been extended to May 20, 2025. The exam dates will be announced soon on the official website.

JEECUP 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the JEECUP 2025 registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Click on submit and login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use