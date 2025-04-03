National Testing Agency

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for April 7, 8, 9 Exam Released- Get Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Apr 2025
File Image

Summary
The admit card for Joint Entrance Examination can be downloaded by candidates appearing for the exam on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Candidates are also required to ensure that the QR code and the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for April 7, 8, 9 exam dates. The admit card for Joint Entrance Examination can be downloaded by candidates appearing for the exam on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates scheduled to appear on April 7, 8, 9 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE Main 2025 Session 2 (April 2025) using the login credentials. The candidates are also required to ensure that the QR code and the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading.

The Paper I exam on April 2, 3, 4, and 7 will be held in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 8, Paper I will be held in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held in the first shift- Paper 2A, Paper 2B will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A&2B will be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

National Testing Agency JEE Main 2025 Admit Card
