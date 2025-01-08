JEE Mains 2025 Exam City Slip Releasing Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Details Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can download the intimation slip at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main is held for two papers – paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/ BPharm)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the advanced city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2025 session I exam this week. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the intimation slip at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main aspirants need to remember that the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located is only an advance intimation to facilitate the candidates. The JEE Main admit card will be issued three days before the exam.

JEE Main is held for two papers – paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/ BPharm). While paper 1 will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, paper 2 will be conducted only on January 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only after qualifying JEE Main, candidates can appear for JEE Advanced. Last year, the first session of JEE Main 2024 was conducted from January 24 to February 1, while the second JEE Main 2024 session was held between April 1 and 15.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.