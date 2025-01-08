National Testing Agency (NTA)

JEE Mains 2025 Exam City Slip Releasing Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2025
12:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can download the intimation slip at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main is held for two papers – paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/ BPharm)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the advanced city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2025 session I exam this week. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the intimation slip at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main aspirants need to remember that the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located is only an advance intimation to facilitate the candidates. The JEE Main admit card will be issued three days before the exam.

JEE Main is held for two papers – paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/ BPharm). While paper 1 will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, paper 2 will be conducted only on January 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only after qualifying JEE Main, candidates can appear for JEE Advanced. Last year, the first session of JEE Main 2024 was conducted from January 24 to February 1, while the second JEE Main 2024 session was held between April 1 and 15.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 08 Jan 2025
13:07 PM
National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main 2025 JEE Main exam city allotment
Similar stories
UPSC CDS 2024

Final Merit List of UPSC CDS I 2024 Out: How to Check Result

SNAP 2024

SNAP Result 2024 Out Now - Find Download Link and Cutoff Details

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today - Round 3 Seat Allotmen. . .

XAT 2025

XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released - Check Answer Key and Result Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC CDS 2024

Final Merit List of UPSC CDS I 2024 Out: How to Check Result

SNAP 2024

SNAP Result 2024 Out Now - Find Download Link and Cutoff Details

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today - Round 3 Seat Allotmen. . .

Representational image
annual examination

ICSE schools to make mathematics a three-hour paper in Class IX from exams in Februar. . .

XAT 2025

XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released - Check Answer Key and Result Details

NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed - New Dates Update