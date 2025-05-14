JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2025 for BArch, BPlanning OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Engineering aspirants who have appeared for the Paper 2A, 2B exam can download their JEE Main session 2 answer key 2025 through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in NTA has also issued the JEE Main 2025 response sheet along with the answer key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the JEE Main answer key 2025 for session 2 Paper 2A, 2B today, May 14. Engineering aspirants who have appeared for the Paper 2A, 2B exam can download their JEE Main session 2 answer key 2025 through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also issued the JEE Main 2025 response sheet along with the answer key. Candidates who are not satisfied with the JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer key for the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) papers can submit their objections through the official website.

As per the schedule, the deadline to challenge the JEE Main Paper 2A, 2B answer key is till May 15, 2025.

JEE Main Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, students are advised to visit the official website.