National Testing Agency

JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
14:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can check the provisional answer key, questions, and recorded responses by visiting the mentioned official website
Candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying Rs 200 per objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1, paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) answer key at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the provisional answer key, questions, and recorded responses by visiting the mentioned official website.

As per the schedule, JEE Main session 1 paper 2 exam took place on January 30. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying Rs 200 per objection. The window will remain open till 11:50 pm on February 16. Subject experts will review the objections raised by candidates and if objections are found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, open the paper 2 answer key link
  3. Login to your account and check the answer key along with questions and your responses
  4. If you want to raise an objection, follow the given instructions

JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key: Direct Link

Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
14:55 PM
National Testing Agency NTA National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main 2025
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE Cautions Against Misinformation on Exam Paper Leak; Details

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Registration Extended: How to Apply and Key Dates

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Counselling: MCC Withdraws Seats! Check Updated List

ICSE 2025

ICSE 2025 Preparation Tips: Expert Study Tips to Excel in ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
farewell

In Pictures| Schools across Kolkata host Farewell for Academic Year 2024-25 (Part-II)

CBSE 2025

CBSE Cautions Against Misinformation on Exam Paper Leak; Details

Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology with distinguished guests and alumni
Vellore Institute of Technology

VIT Alumni Meet in Kolkata discusses future campus and educational potential in WB

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Registration Extended: How to Apply and Key Dates

farewell

In Pictures| Schools across Kolkata host Farewell for Academic Year 2024-25

ICSE 2025

ICSE 2025 Preparation Tips: Expert Study Tips to Excel in ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality