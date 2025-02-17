JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates can check the provisional answer key, questions, and recorded responses by visiting the mentioned official website Candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying Rs 200 per objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1, paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) answer key at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the provisional answer key, questions, and recorded responses by visiting the mentioned official website.

As per the schedule, JEE Main session 1 paper 2 exam took place on January 30. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying Rs 200 per objection. The window will remain open till 11:50 pm on February 16. Subject experts will review the objections raised by candidates and if objections are found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, open the paper 2 answer key link Login to your account and check the answer key along with questions and your responses If you want to raise an objection, follow the given instructions

