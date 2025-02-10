JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Exam results to be declared soon on official website - Check date

Summary The agency has already released the provisional answer keys of the exam and students were provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the answer keys till February 6 The final answer keys of the exam will be released by NTA after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys

The JEE Main Session 1 Results will soon be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. The agency has already released the provisional answer keys of the exam and students were provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the answer keys till February 6.

The final answer keys of the exam will be released by NTA after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys. The results of the exam will be declared on the basis of the final answer keys.

The NTA is expected to announce the results of JEE Mains Session 1 by February 12. Candidates will have to visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemains.nta.nic.in and enter their credentials to check their scorecards.

How to check JEE Mains Session 1 Results once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioning 'Results of JEE Main Session 1'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The examination was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper 1 while Paper 2 was conducted on January 30, 2025.