JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 City intimation slip to be out soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jan 2025
17:48 PM
Summary
The city intimation slips for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam will soon be released by the National Testing Agency on its official website. Once it is released, candidates can download their the city intimation slips from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main Session 1 exam is set to be held between January 22 and 29 at various exam centres throughout the country for admission to BE and BTech courses. On the other, the entrance exam for BArch and BPlan exams will be held on January 30.

Following the release of the city intimation slips, the NTA will be releasing the admit cards for the exam a few days before the exam.

Once the admit cards are released candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website.

How to download JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city intimation slips once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Under 'Candidate Activity' click on the city intimation slip download link

Step 3: Login by providing your login credentials

Step 4: Your city intimation slip will be displayed before you

Step 5: Download the slip and take a printout

Last updated on 04 Jan 2025
17:51 PM
JEE Main 2025
