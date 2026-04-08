Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

JNU PG Admissions 2026 Notification Out - Check Programme Details and Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
12:12 PM
Jawaharlal Nehru University

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Summary
JNU has announced that its postgraduate (PG) admission process for the academic session 2026–27 will commence soon after the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2026 results.
The university issued an official notification informing prospective applicants about the upcoming admission cycle and key requirements.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that its postgraduate (PG) admission process for the academic session 2026–27 will commence soon after the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2026 results. The university issued an official notification informing prospective applicants about the upcoming admission cycle and key requirements.

As per the notification, candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate programmes must ensure that they have appeared for the CUET (PG) 2026 examination. The university has also advised aspirants to thoroughly review the JNU PG prospectus 2026–27, released recently, to confirm that they meet the eligibility criteria for their desired courses.

Admissions will be offered across a wide range of programmes, including MA, MSc, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma, and Advanced Diploma courses. However, for certain specialised programmes such as MSc in Biotechnology and MSc in Computational Biology, admissions will be based on the Graduate Aptitude Test–Biotechnology (GAT-B) scores instead of CUET.

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Additionally, admissions to MTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering as well as Electronics and Communication Engineering at JNU’s School of Engineering will be conducted through the Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT) process, as per existing guidelines.

The university has also advised applicants to keep all necessary documents ready in advance to ensure a smooth admission process. These include educational certificates and marksheets, caste or category certificates (where applicable), and income certificates for eligible categories.

While detailed information regarding the admission portal, application process, and schedule will be released later, candidates are encouraged to stay updated with official announcements. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET PG 2026 answer key soon, which will be followed by the declaration of results and the commencement of the admission process.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
12:12 PM
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) JNU PG Admissions
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