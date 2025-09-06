Schools reopening

When Will Jammu Schools Reopen? Directorate Issues Order and Instructions

PTI
PTI
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
11:03 AM



Summary
The Directorate of School Education Jammu has instructed the heads of institutions to ensure the readiness of schools to reopen and take appropriate decisions on the resumption of offline classes.
Schools in Jammu have remained closed for the last 11 days as heavy rains, flash floods and landslides since August 26 have caused extensive damage in the region.

The Directorate of School Education Jammu has instructed the heads of institutions to ensure the readiness of schools to reopen and take appropriate decisions on the resumption of offline classes from September 10.

The Directorate has issued an order with a set of instructions regarding the reopening of schools. The order directs all the heads of institutions and staff to report on duty on Monday and ensure a comprehensive security and safety audit of the school buildings.

The heads of institutions have been directed to take an appropriate decision regarding the resumption of offline classes from September 10.

"The concerned chief education officers shall monitor day-to-day activities and submit a detailed report to this office. All concerned are hereby directed to ensure timely compliance of the instructions in letter and spirit," the order read. PTI AB RUK RUK

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
11:06 AM

