JMI Introduces Three New Programmes - Check Course Details and Application Schedule

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has introduced three new academic programmes for the 2025–26 session — BA (Hons) in German Studies, BA (Hons) in Japanese Studies, and an Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance & Counseling. Admissions for these self-financed courses are now open through the university’s online admission portal, with the deadline set for September 6, 2025. The admission test will be conducted on September 14, 2025.

The two undergraduate honours programmes in German and Japanese Studies fall under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) framework of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). Designed beyond just language acquisition, the courses integrate cultural studies, translation, interpretation, and industry applications. They aim to prepare students for diverse careers in education, research, diplomacy, and the corporate sector, offering a strong global outlook.

The Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance & Counseling, approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), opens wide-ranging career prospects in schools, hospitals, NGOs, healthcare facilities, and government organisations. The RCI-accredited certification will enable graduates to serve as certified counselors, addressing the rising demand for trained professionals in mental health and child support services.

Candidates can apply by visiting the JMI Admission Portal, registering with their details, and choosing their preferred programme. With these globally relevant offerings, JMI reinforces its commitment to NEP-aligned, industry-ready education. The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s cultural ties with Europe and Japan while also addressing the pressing need for qualified child counselors in the country.