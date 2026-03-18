Jamia Milia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia Launches 30 New Courses; Programme Details and Application Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2026
12:38 PM

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Summary
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced a major expansion of its academic portfolio with the introduction of 30 new programmes for the 2026–27 academic session.
Among the newly introduced programmes are specialised and industry-relevant courses.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced a major expansion of its academic portfolio with the introduction of 30 new programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. The university has also set March 25, 2026, as the last date for submission of online applications for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses, urging aspirants to complete the process within the stipulated timeline.

The application process began on February 20, 2026, alongside the release of the official prospectus. Candidates seeking admission to programmes that require entrance tests must apply by March 25, while applications under the multiple entry pathway for Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP), subject to seat availability, will remain open until April 10.

Among the newly introduced programmes are specialised and industry-relevant courses such as BA (Hons) Japanese Studies, BA (Hons) German Studies, BA (Hons) Uzbek Language, Literature and Culture, and BA (Hons) Human Resource Management. The university has also added advanced science and technology offerings, including MSc in Renewable Energy, BTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, and BTech in Civil Engineering (Construction Technology), reflecting a growing emphasis on emerging fields.

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In a significant move, the university has maintained its fee structure for the upcoming session, with no increase across courses. Additionally, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, JMI will implement the multiple entry and exit option under FYUP from the 2026–27 session, providing students with greater academic flexibility.

To enhance accessibility for applicants across India, the university has expanded its network of entrance test centres by adding three new locations—Jaipur, Dehradun, and Kishanganj—taking the total number of centres to 11. Other centres include Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar, Calicut, and Bhopal.

In line with the government’s push for internationalisation of higher education, Jamia has also revised its fee structure for international students. The university has reduced fees for foreign applicants under general and supernumerary categories and introduced a region-specific differential fee system for candidates from SAARC nations, West Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

With an expanded academic offering, improved accessibility, and student-friendly policies, Jamia Millia Islamia aims to attract a diverse pool of applicants for the upcoming academic session. Prospective candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for detailed guidelines and updates regarding admissions.

Last updated on 18 Mar 2026
12:40 PM
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