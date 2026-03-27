JMI Admission 2026: Application Deadline Extended for UG, PG, Diploma and Certificate Courses

Summary The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the deadline for submission of admission applications for the 2026–27 academic session. The university has urged all interested applicants to complete their registration within the revised timeline.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the deadline for submission of admission applications for the 2026–27 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, PG diploma, advanced diploma, and certificate programmes can now apply through the official portal, admission.jmi.ac.in, until April 2.

The university has urged all interested applicants to complete their registration within the revised timeline, clearly stating that no applications will be accepted after the deadline. The extension provides additional time for candidates who have not yet completed the application process.

To apply for JMI admissions 2026, candidates must first visit the official admission portal and create an account through the “New Registration” option using a valid email ID and mobile number. After registration, applicants need to activate their account by verifying the link sent via email and entering the OTP received on their mobile device.

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Once logged in, candidates should navigate to the “My Application” section, select their desired course, and fill in the required personal and academic details. Applicants are also required to upload scanned copies of their photograph and signature in JPEG format, with each file not exceeding 100 KB in size.

The application process concludes with the payment of the prescribed fee through online modes such as debit card, credit card, or net banking. Before final submission, candidates are advised to carefully review all the entered details and download the confirmation page for future reference.