Jamia Millia Islamia

JMI Admission 2026: Application Deadline Extended for UG, PG, Diploma and Certificate Courses

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
11:57 AM
Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the deadline for submission of admission applications for the 2026–27 academic session.
The university has urged all interested applicants to complete their registration within the revised timeline.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the deadline for submission of admission applications for the 2026–27 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, PG diploma, advanced diploma, and certificate programmes can now apply through the official portal, admission.jmi.ac.in, until April 2.

The university has urged all interested applicants to complete their registration within the revised timeline, clearly stating that no applications will be accepted after the deadline. The extension provides additional time for candidates who have not yet completed the application process.

To apply for JMI admissions 2026, candidates must first visit the official admission portal and create an account through the “New Registration” option using a valid email ID and mobile number. After registration, applicants need to activate their account by verifying the link sent via email and entering the OTP received on their mobile device.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once logged in, candidates should navigate to the “My Application” section, select their desired course, and fill in the required personal and academic details. Applicants are also required to upload scanned copies of their photograph and signature in JPEG format, with each file not exceeding 100 KB in size.

The application process concludes with the payment of the prescribed fee through online modes such as debit card, credit card, or net banking. Before final submission, candidates are advised to carefully review all the entered details and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
11:57 AM
Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Registration deadline
Similar stories
TET

MAHA TET 2026 Application Window Opens at mahatet.in; Get Link to Register Here

NIOS

NIOS Date Sheet 2026 Announced; Few States See Changes in Schedule Due to Elections, . . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Warns Against Fake Website natboard.online; Releases List of Clarifications

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam Date 2026 Postponed, Schedule Revised: Check Updated Time-Table

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TET

MAHA TET 2026 Application Window Opens at mahatet.in; Get Link to Register Here

NIOS

NIOS Date Sheet 2026 Announced; Few States See Changes in Schedule Due to Elections, . . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Warns Against Fake Website natboard.online; Releases List of Clarifications

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam Date 2026 Postponed, Schedule Revised: Check Updated Time-Table

NIOS Result

NIOS ODE Result 2026 Declared for Jan Exams: Secondary, Senior Scores and Pass % Deta. . .

St. Xavier’s College

SXC Kolkata Announces Spectrum 2026: Whispers from the Void – A Fusion of Science, . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality