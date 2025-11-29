CU Plans Shorter Exams, More Class Days as New VC Proposes Major UG Reforms

Summary Calcutta University's Syndicate has proposed major changes to undergraduate academics. CU VC said a committee has been constituted to draft a detailed plan for implementing the proposed reforms.

Days after Asutosh Ghosh took charge as the new full-time vice-chancellor of Calcutta University, the institute's Syndicate, its highest decision-making body, has proposed major changes to undergraduate academics, including a shorter examination schedule and an increase in class days.

Ghosh told reporters after the Syndicate meeting on Thursday that the aim is to reduce breaks caused by long exam timetables — often resulting in long gaps and suspension of classes — and to ensure continuity in teaching-learning sessions.

Acknowledging that CU has a significant number of vacant teaching posts, the VC said a committee has been constituted to draft a detailed plan for implementing the proposed reforms.

On filling the vacant posts, Ghosh said, "It will improve the teacher-student ratio, reduce the burden on existing staff and help cover courses — especially for PG and professional programmes.” "Shorter exam cycles and more class hours might reduce long idle periods during or after exams. And this will finally result in smoother semester progression," he said.

He said no official timeline has been published yet for rolling out the new exam schedule/class-hour reforms, and the Syndicate has only formed a committee to work out the details.

