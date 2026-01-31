JAC Jharkhand Board 2026 Exam Dates Released for Classes 8, 9, and 11; Detailed Schedule Here

Summary According to the schedule, Class 8 exams will begin on February 24, followed by Class 11 exams from February 25 and Class 9 exams from February 28 Students can download the JAC Board exam date sheet PDF from the official websites: jacexamportal.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the exam timetable for the Jharkhand Board 2026 for Classes 8, 9, and 11. According to the schedule, Class 8 exams will begin on February 24, followed by Class 11 exams from February 25 and Class 9 exams from February 28. All exams will be conducted in two shifts.

Students can download the JAC Board exam date sheet PDF from the official websites: jacexamportal.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Exam Timings:

Class 11 exams will follow a two-shift pattern each day:

Paper I: 10:45 am – 12:00 pm / 2:00 pm – 3:15 pm

Paper II: 10:45 am – 1:00 pm / 2:00 pm – 5:15 pm

Paper III: 10:45 am – 1:00 pm / 2:00 pm – 3:15 pm

Class 9 exams:

Papers 1 & 3: 9:45 am – 1:00 pm

Paper 2: 2:00 pm – 5:15 pm

Class 8 exams on February 24:

Paper 1: Hindi, English, and one additional language (9:45 am – 1:00 pm)

Paper 2: Mathematics, Science, and Social Science (2:00 pm – 5:15 pm)

Candidates will be given 15 minutes extra at the start of each exam to read the question paper. The exams will be conducted using OMR sheets.

Admit Cards and Internal Assessment Marks

The board has instructed school principals to download and distribute admit cards as per the following schedule:

Class 8: February 14

Class 11: February 16

Class 9: February 20

The online entry of internal assessment marks will be open on the JAC website as follows:

Class 8: February 26 – March 10

Class 9: March 5 – March 15

Class 11: March 2 – March 14

The board has advised students and schools to follow the schedule strictly to ensure smooth conduct of examinations.