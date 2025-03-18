ITBP Constable recruitment begins on official website - Check details, Know how to apply

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has issued a notification to recruit for the positions of Constables with the force. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates can submit their applications till April 2.
Through this recruitment process, a total of 133 positions will be filled. Here it is to be noted noted that the recruitments will be made through the sports quota.
Age Limit
Candidates applying for the positions must be between the age of 18 to 23 years.
Application Fee
Male candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees.
Female candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST categories will not have to pay any application fee.
How to apply for ITBP Constable positions?
Step 1: Click on the registration link
Step 2: Register yourself by providing necessary details
Step 3: Enter your login credentials and login to your account
Step 4: Fill up the application form
Step 5: Pay application fee
Step 6: Submit the application and take a printout