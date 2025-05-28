ISRO-ICRB Recruitment 2025: Apply for Scientist/Engineer Posts at isro.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 320 posts in the organisation

The Indian Space Research Organisation- ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ISRO-ICRB) invited applications for Scientist/Engineer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 320 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the deadline to apply is till June 16, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have completed graduation within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University. Candidates who are going to complete the above course in the academic year 2024-25 are also eligible to apply, provided the final degree is available by 31.08.2025 and their aggregate is 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available).

ISRO-ICRB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 113 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 160 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 44 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics)– PRL: 2 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) –PRL: 1 post

