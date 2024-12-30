ISC 2025: Know scoring tips and important chapters for Physics, Chemistry and Biology- Detailed Masterplan

Summary As the ISC 2025 exams approach, students are looking for expert advice on how to score high marks in the three core Science subjects- Physics, Chemistry and Biology The Telegraph Online Edugraph spoke with teachers from each subject to bring in valuable insights on how to excel in these key disciplines for the ISC 2025 Board Exam

As the ISC 2025 exams approach, students are looking for expert advice on how to score high marks in the three core Science subjects- Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Each subject requires a combination of strong conceptual understanding, regular practice and smart exam strategies. With consistent effort and the right approach, students can confidently face their board exams 2025 and achieve excellent results.

The Telegraph Online Edugraph spoke with teachers from each subject to bring in valuable insights on how to excel in these key disciplines for the ISC 2025 Board Exam.

ISC Chemistry 2024 Scoring Tips:

While solving numericals from chemical kinetics and electrochemistry they must keep in mind for the units

Solving questions from coordination compounds students must practice IUPAC name and chemical formula along with hybridization, colour of a compound and CFSE.

As we all know name reaction and stereo chemistry both are the important part of organic chemistry, so questions will be there from that part along with simple organic reactions mechanism.

Observations type questions must need to follow from any practice book

Students should take a good care of the reading time before the start of the exam for a proper go through of the question paper and follow the instructions given in the question paper

Important Chapters of ISC Chemistry 2024-25

Chemical Kinetics Aldehydes and Ketones Electrolysis and Conductance Coordination compounds Amines Alcohols, phenol and ethers

ISC Biology 2024 Scoring Tips:

1. Practice numerical based questions on-

HW EQUILIBRIUM

PLOIDY of different STAGES OF DEVELOPMENT in plants and Animals

PEDIGREE ANALYSIS WITH GENOTYPING AND PEDIGREE CREATION

MENDELIAN CROSS – finding Phenotypic and Genotypic Ratio

NPP AND GPP

2. Solving Previous years question paper and ISC SPECIMEN Papers will give you an exact idea as to which part of which chapters are carrying more weightage

3. While writing answers for Section B of the question paper, note the following points:

Write the Keywords in an answer.. Students often skip the second keyword and lose marks. UNDERLINE THE KEYWORDS.

Write the proper question number.

BE SPECIFIC and to-the-point. Write your answer pointwise if required.

Use pencils while drawing NEAT, LABELLED diagrams.

Underline Scientific names and don’t make spelling mistakes in these!

4. Practice Chart/Analytical/ Picture based/ Graph type questions based on-

Species Area Curve – Formula and calculation

Adaptive Radiation – Founder Effect and Bottleneck

Pedigree Analysis

HIV Life Cycle – Retro Virus concept with Central Dogma

Humulin Production

Life cycle of Plasmodium

5. Focus on combined questions taking the concepts of

PCR (Steps and their temperature, Taq Polymerase and its use.)

DNA Fingerprinting

Lac Operon with Blue/White Screening.

Gel Electrophoresis – Chemicals used and the related concepts.

Vector/Plasmid (Characteristics of a proper vector, pBR322)

Restriction Digestion

Important Topics of ISC Biology 2024-25

Microbes in Human Welfare – Names and Application

Biotechnology – Various applications and the concepts behind it

Interspecific Relationships with Examples

Anti viral measures including Interferons

Full Forms of terms as given in the revised ISC BIOLOGY Syllabus 2025

ISC Physics Scoring Tips 2024:

Solve numerical problems as much as you can as those are the key scoring areas. (Use Nootan Physics only.)

Since Physics is all about concepts, take your time to understand the ‘why’ behind each law or equation. Once you get the grasp of the concepts, solving questions becomes easier.

Practice completing sample papers within the 3-hour time limit.

Revise and write all the formulas that you come across. It helps in better memorisation.

Practice all the diagrams involved and make sure you know every derivation.

Important Chapters of ISC Physics 2024-25

Electrostatics

Optics

Modern Physics