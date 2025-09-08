CBSE

CBSE Introduces Another Initiative - IPS Portal for Class 12 Practical Exam; Details

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out an Integrated Payment System (IPS) for the disbursal of remuneration and related expenses linked to Class 12 practical examinations for the academic year 2024-25.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out an Integrated Payment System (IPS) for the disbursal of remuneration and related expenses linked to Class 12 practical examinations for the academic year 2024-25. With this move, all payments will now be routed through the IPS platform, aiming to bring greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the payment process.

In an official circular, CBSE directed schools to log in to the IPS portal and complete the required data entry at the earliest. Principals have been asked to personally verify the bank account details of all exam functionaries, including examiners and observers, before final submission.

The board stressed that any error in entering bank account details could result in payments being transferred to the wrong individual. In such cases, CBSE clarified that the concerned school principals will be held responsible, and recovery of the incorrectly disbursed amount will be made directly from them.

All Schools are requested to check the IPS portal and complete the required data entry as soon as possible. It may be ensured that the bank account details of exam functionaries are entered accurately. Principals must personally review the data before finalizing it on the IPS portal and ensure that no data of any examiner/observer is left unfilled,” the notice stated.

The CBSE has also cautioned that incomplete or incorrect submissions will not be entertained, underlining the importance of timely and error-free data entry.

This shift to IPS is expected to reduce delays, prevent discrepancies, and ensure direct benefit transfer for teachers and officials involved in the Class 12 practical examinations.

Read the official notice here.

CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) payments Class 12
