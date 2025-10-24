CBSE

CBSE Extends Application Last Date for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025- Check Fresh Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
15:26 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submission of applications for the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2025. Eligible students can now apply for fresh or renewal scholarships until November 20, 2025, through the official website — cbse.gov.in. Earlier, the deadline for submission was October 23, 2025.

The Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme is an initiative by CBSE aimed at promoting education among single girl children and recognizing their academic excellence. Under this scheme, girl students who are the only child of their parents and have passed the Class 10 CBSE examination with at least 60% marks are awarded a scholarship of ₹500 per month for a maximum of two years.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Eligibility

  • The student must be a single girl child of her parents.
  • Must have secured 60% or above marks in Class 10 CBSE exam.
  • Should be studying in Class 11 or 12 in a school where the tuition fee does not exceed ₹1,500 per month.
  • NRI students are also eligible if their tuition fee does not exceed ₹6,000 per month.
  • The applicant must be an Indian national.
  • The scholarship is renewable for one year after the successful completion of Class 11.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Main Website’ link.
  3. Locate the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 notification under the public notice section.
  4. Click on the link to apply for the scholarship (fresh or renewal).
  5. Fill in the required details in the online application form.
  6. Upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable fee, if required.
  7. Submit the form, then download and print a copy for future reference.

The CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme continues to serve as an important step toward encouraging female education and empowerment in India. The Board has urged all eligible candidates to complete their applications well before the extended deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
15:28 PM
CBSE CBSE 2025 Single Girl Child Scholarship
