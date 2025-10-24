AP TET 2025 Registration Begins at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Summary Candidates aspiring to become teachers in the state can apply online through the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in As per the official schedule, the last date to apply and pay the application fee is November 23, 2025

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 from October 24, 2025. Candidates aspiring to become teachers in the state can apply online through the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply and pay the application fee is November 23, 2025. After completing the registration process, candidates will be able to access a mock test on November 25, 2025, to help them familiarise themselves with the examination pattern and online interface.

The AP TET 2025 hall tickets will be available for download from December 3, 2025, onwards. The examination will begin on December 10, 2025, and will be conducted in two sessions daily — the first session from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon and the second session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

The test will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark. There will be four answer options, of which only one will be correct, and no negative marking will be applied for incorrect responses.

AP TET Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Click on the ‘AP TET 2025 Notification Registration’ link. Enter the required registration details and complete the application form. Pay the application fee online before the deadline. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can download detailed information regarding the AP TET 2025 notification, syllabus, eligibility, and exam pattern from the official website.

AP TET Registration 2025: Direct Link

For queries or technical assistance, applicants can contact the AP TET helpdesk at 8121947387, 8125046997, 7995649286, 7995789286, 9963069286, or 6281704160, as stated by M.V. Krishna Reddy, Convener, AP TET.

The AP TET 2025 serves as a qualifying exam for individuals aspiring to teach at primary and upper primary levels in schools across Andhra Pradesh.