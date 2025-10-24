Andhra Pradesh

AP TET 2025 Registration Begins at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
15:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates aspiring to become teachers in the state can apply online through the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in
As per the official schedule, the last date to apply and pay the application fee is November 23, 2025

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 from October 24, 2025. Candidates aspiring to become teachers in the state can apply online through the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply and pay the application fee is November 23, 2025. After completing the registration process, candidates will be able to access a mock test on November 25, 2025, to help them familiarise themselves with the examination pattern and online interface.

The AP TET 2025 hall tickets will be available for download from December 3, 2025, onwards. The examination will begin on December 10, 2025, and will be conducted in two sessions daily — the first session from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon and the second session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The test will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark. There will be four answer options, of which only one will be correct, and no negative marking will be applied for incorrect responses.

AP TET Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
  2. Click on the ‘AP TET 2025 Notification Registration’ link.
  3. Enter the required registration details and complete the application form.
  4. Pay the application fee online before the deadline.
  5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  6. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can download detailed information regarding the AP TET 2025 notification, syllabus, eligibility, and exam pattern from the official website.

AP TET Registration 2025: Direct Link

For queries or technical assistance, applicants can contact the AP TET helpdesk at 8121947387, 8125046997, 7995649286, 7995789286, 9963069286, or 6281704160, as stated by M.V. Krishna Reddy, Convener, AP TET.

The AP TET 2025 serves as a qualifying exam for individuals aspiring to teach at primary and upper primary levels in schools across Andhra Pradesh.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
15:22 PM
Andhra Pradesh AP TET Registration Date
Similar stories
XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Mock Test Dates Announced; Registrations Open at xatonline.in

Tamil Nadu government

TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- 3,644 Posts Ava. . .

NEET counselling

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule; Stray Vacancy Round to Begin Soon

Haryana government

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today- Check Details Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Mock Test Dates Announced; Registrations Open at xatonline.in

Tamil Nadu government

TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- 3,644 Posts Ava. . .

NEET counselling

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule; Stray Vacancy Round to Begin Soon

Institute of Management Technology

IMT Hyderabad Gears Up for PERIODOS 10.0 - A Weekend of Sports, Teamwork and Thrills

Haryana government

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today- Check Details Her. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Today - Exam Schedule and Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality