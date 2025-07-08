ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result OUT at icmai.in- Check Toppers List Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the ICMAI CMA Foundation result on the institute website, icmai.in Riya Poddar from Howrah has topped the CMA Foundation examination 2025

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) declared the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation June 2025 exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the ICMAI CMA Foundation result on the institute website, icmai.in.

Along with the result, the institute has also shared the toppers' list. This time, Riya Poddar from Howrah has topped the CMA Foundation examination. Here is the list of the top 10 rank holders

ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025: Toppers' list

Rank 1: Riya Poddar (Howrah)

Rank 2: Akshat Agarwal (Surat)

Rank 3: Mohit Das (Visakhapatnam), Bhavya Agarwal (Beawar)

Rank 4: Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy (Guntur)

Rank 5: Mattupalli Gayathri Sravya (Guntur)

Rank 6: Maithrika Choppara (Guntur), Bandi Reddi Maheswar (Guntur)

Rank 7: Sai Viswanath Bommakanti (Hyderabad), Vijaya Sri K (Tirunelveli), Achini Harrsshitha (Hyderabad)

Rank 8: ToletiI Manogna (Guntur) P Kaushik Raj (Guntur), Addepalli Vijitha (Guntur)

Rank 9: Ranjana S (Salem), Namburi Bharadwaj Varma (Visakhapatnam), Kondrapu Purna Chandu (Visakhapatnam), Wajahath Ahmed (Hyderabad)

Rank 10: Kusumanchi Satwika (Vijayawada), Bobba Sruthi (Vijayawada), Samudrala Satvica (Guntur), Potnuru Nitya Santhoshini (Hyderabad), Talasi Goutam Kumar (Guntur)

ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025: Steps to check

Go to icmai.in Open the ‘Result of June 2025 Foundation Examination’ link Open the result page Enter the requested information and log in Check and download your result

ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025: Direct Link