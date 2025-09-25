IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 Released for CSA Prelims - Hall Ticket Link and Exam Details

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the IBPS Clerk 2025 Customer Service Associate (CSA) preliminary examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their IBPS Clerk 2025 prelims admit card from the official website, ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the IBPS Clerk 2025 Customer Service Associate (CSA) preliminary examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their IBPS Clerk 2025 prelims admit card from the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk 2025 prelims examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 4 and 5. This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill 10,277 Customer Service Associate (CSA) vacancies across 11 public sector banks in India.

The preliminary exam will be held in online mode for a duration of 60 minutes, consisting of 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The paper will have three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates must qualify in the prelims examination to become eligible for the IBPS Clerk 2025 mains exam.

How to Download IBPS Clerk 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on the ‘Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-CSA-XV’ link.

Enter the required login details along with the captcha code.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam date, venue, shift timing, and exam centre address. Candidates are advised to carry a clear, printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID proof.

The IBPS has also reminded applicants that without the admit card, entry to the exam centre will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.