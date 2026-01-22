IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025-26 Declared; Scorecard Download Link and Interview Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jan 2026
10:13 AM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the CRP RRBs XIV Recruitment 2025 Mains results.
Candidates who took the examination can now check and download their result status from the official IBPS website (ibps.in).

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the CRP RRBs XIV Recruitment 2025 Mains results for candidates who appeared for examinations conducted for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The result link has been activated for Group “A” Officer posts, including Scale I, II, and III, as well as Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose). Candidates who took the examination can now check and download their result status from the official IBPS website (ibps.in).

To check the IBPS RRBs XIV Mains result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. On the homepage, they must click on the link related to CRP RRB recruitment and select the relevant result notification. Candidates are required to log in using their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth. After entering the captcha code and submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates who have secured marks equal to or above the prescribed cut-off have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

According to the official update, shortlisted candidates for Officer Scale I, II, and III posts will be called for the interview round. The interviews are expected to be conducted in January or February 2026. Final selection for officer-level positions will be based on performance in the mains examination and the interview, as per IBPS norms.

In a related development, IBPS has also released the official examination calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle. The newly published schedule provides tentative exam dates for all major IBPS banking examinations, including Probationary Officer (PO), Clerk or Customer Service Associate, Specialist Officer (SO), and Regional Rural Banks (RRB) posts.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2026
10:13 AM
