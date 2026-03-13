CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: NTA Releases Hall Tickets for March 16 to 19 Exams

Summary NTA has issued the Common University Admission Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2026) admit cards for exams scheduled from March 16 to March 19. The admit cards for the remaining exam days will be issued later.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Admission Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2026) admit cards for exams scheduled from March 16 to March 19, 2026. Candidates whose exams fall within these dates can download their hall tickets from the official website. The admit cards for the remaining exam days will be issued later.

CUET PG began on March 6 and is currently ongoing. According to the official schedule, the exams will conclude on March 27.

Prior to the release of admit cards, exam city intimation slips were made available to inform candidates about their allotted exam centers. To download the CUET PG admit card, candidates need to enter their application number and password on the official portal.

Steps to Download CUET PG 2026 Admit Card

Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

Enter your unique credentials.

Submit the details and download your admit card.

Take a printout for use on the exam day.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center.

In case of any issues in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates can reach out to the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Find the direct admit card download link here.