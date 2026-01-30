INI CET January 2026 Registration and Choice Filling Deadline Extended; Special Instructions for PwBD

Summary Candidates can apply and submit their preferences through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in The revised schedule applies to admissions in MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS programmes across Institutes of National Importance (INIs)

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2026 registration and choice filling deadline for open round counselling has been extended to February 7, 5 pm. Candidates can apply and submit their preferences through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The revised schedule applies to admissions in MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS programmes across Institutes of National Importance (INIs). Candidates who have already filled or locked their choices will also be allowed to edit, add, or remove preferences during this extended period.

The results of the open round seat allocation will be announced on February 21, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must complete online acceptance between February 23 (from 11:00 am) and February 28 (up to 11:00 am). The reporting window for admission formalities is also scheduled for the same period.

Special instructions have been issued for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Candidates in this category who are allotted a new seat or upgraded to a better seat must report in person with all required documents, including the original PwBD certificate, on February 23 at 9:30 am at the Registrar’s Office, AIIMS New Delhi, for verification by the medical board.