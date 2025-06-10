Registration Begins for IGNOU ODL, Online July Session 2025- Apply till June 15

Summary Candidates who are interested in applying can submit their applications on the official websites at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in As per the schedule, the deadline to apply is till July 15, 2025

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) opened the registration window for admissions to ODL and Online programmes for the July 2025 session. Candidates who are interested in applying can submit their applications on the official websites at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply is till July 15, 2025. It must be noted that candidates must create a DEB ID for admission to ODL/Online Programme, as per a directive by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

IGNOU ODL/Online Programmes Admission 2025: Documents Required

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

IGNOU ODL/Online Admission 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official websites- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’, if not registered before Enter required credentials to register and submit Log in with your registered credentials Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the registration fee Carefully review the application, and submit Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference