Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Holds 39th Convocation; Over 3.24 Lakh Students Awarded Degrees

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2026
16:02 PM

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Summary
During the ceremony, IGNOU conferred degrees, diplomas, and certificates to more than 3.24 lakh students from across India and abroad
The Vice President also presented PhD degrees and gold medals to the top-performing students

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated its 39th convocation on Tuesday at the Baba Sahib Ambedkar Convention Centre, Maidan Garhi, with the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, as the chief guest. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended as the guest of honour.

During the ceremony, IGNOU conferred degrees, diplomas, and certificates to more than 3.24 lakh students from across India and abroad. The Vice President also presented PhD degrees and gold medals to the top-performing students.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Radhakrishnan lauded IGNOU’s contribution to expanding access to higher education. He said, “IGNOU's journey since 1985 has been truly remarkable. It has extended learning opportunities to all sections, including working individuals, students in remote and rural areas, financially disadvantaged learners, and women. It is an institution that has played a transformative role in expanding higher education in the country.”

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Highlighting the increasing participation of women, he noted that 58 per cent of the graduates at the convocation were women, calling it “a great achievement.”

Several dignitaries participated virtually, including Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa.

The event marked a significant milestone in IGNOU’s ongoing mission to provide inclusive and flexible education opportunities to learners nationwide.

Last updated on 07 Apr 2026
16:05 PM
Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU convocation ceremony
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