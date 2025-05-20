Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Recruiting for Local Bank Officers Post 2025- Eligibility & Direct Link Here

Posted on 20 May 2025
16:59 PM

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IOB at iob.in
According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the post is till May 31, 2025

The Indian Overseas Bank invited applications for Local Bank Officers post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IOB at iob.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 400 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the post is May 31, 2025. To be eligible, Candidates should have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 to 30 years.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Tamil Nadu: 260 posts

Odisha: 10 posts

Maharashtra: 45 posts

Gujarat: 30 posts

West Bengal: 34 posts

Punjab: 21 posts

The application fee for GEN/ EWS/ OBC category is Rs 850. The fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD (Only Intimation charges) is Rs 175.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Bank exams Indian Overseas Bank
