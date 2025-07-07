Indian Overseas Bank Releases Admit Card For LBO Exam 2025- Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can download the IOB LBO admit card 2025 using the link given at iob.in/Careers As per the schedule, the online examination is scheduled for July 12

The Indian Overseas Bank issued the admit cards for the Local Bank Officers recruitment examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the IOB LBO admit card 2025 using the link given at iob.in/Careers.

As per the schedule, the online examination is scheduled for July 12. To be eligible, candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its eligible qualification can appear for the examination. Candidates should be between 20 to 30 years.

IOB LBO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu: 260 vacancies

Odisha: 10 vacancies

Maharashtra: 45 vacancies

Gujarat: 30 vacancies

West Bengal: 34 vacancies

Punjab: 21 vacancies

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Open the official website, iob.in/Careers Open the ‘Online Examination Call Letter Download Link’ Enter your login details Submit and download the admit card

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: Direct Link