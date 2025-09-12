Indian Nursing Council (INC)

INC Withdraws Recognition of 30+ Nursing Colleges Over Non-Compliance; Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Sep 2025
13:46 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Nursing Council (INC) has withdrawn recognition of 32 nursing institutions across Bihar and Assam after they failed to apply for statutory inspections for several years.
The decision follows prolonged non-compliance with INC regulations and the absence of recommendations from the respective state governments and Nurses and Midwives councils regarding the suitability of these colleges.

The Indian Nursing Council (INC) has withdrawn recognition of 32 nursing institutions across Bihar and Assam after they failed to apply for statutory inspections for several years. The decision follows prolonged non-compliance with INC regulations and the absence of recommendations from the respective state governments and Nurses and Midwives councils regarding the suitability of these colleges.

In its official order, the INC noted that these institutions were “deficient, unsuitable for conducting nursing programmes” and had continued operations despite not meeting the statutory inspection requirements. As a result, the council has restricted the registration of graduates from these institutions to the respective states only.

This means that any candidate who secures a qualification from the derecognised institutions will be eligible for registration solely within Assam and Bihar, limiting their professional recognition outside these states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the affected colleges, 21 are located in Bihar and 11 in Assam. The INC further clarified that while these institutions had earlier received recognition from the state governments and state nursing councils, their continued non-compliance with national norms led to the withdrawal of approval at the central level.

The move is expected to have a significant impact on aspiring nurses from these institutions, as INC recognition plays a crucial role in enabling graduates to pursue opportunities and practice across India and abroad.

Last updated on 12 Sep 2025
13:47 PM
Indian Nursing Council (INC) nursing
Similar stories
NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List Released; Eligible Candidates Drop Sharply . . .

NEET PG

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins for State Quota Seats; Apply Till September 22

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Announces WBJEE 2025 Defence Quota Counselling Date; 13 Seats on Offer

Teacher Recruitment

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: 1180 Vacancies Announced, Registration Star. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List Released; Eligible Candidates Drop Sharply . . .

NEET PG

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins for State Quota Seats; Apply Till September 22

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Announces WBJEE 2025 Defence Quota Counselling Date; 13 Seats on Offer

Flashmob

CRUX 2025: Pre-Event Kicks Off with Powerful Flashmob on Mental Health at Victoria Me. . .

Teacher Recruitment

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: 1180 Vacancies Announced, Registration Star. . .

Google Cloud

HITS, Google Cloud & CloudReign Collaborate to Transform Education with Genesis Cloud. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality