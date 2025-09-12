INC Withdraws Recognition of 30+ Nursing Colleges Over Non-Compliance; Check Details

Summary The Indian Nursing Council (INC) has withdrawn recognition of 32 nursing institutions across Bihar and Assam after they failed to apply for statutory inspections for several years. The decision follows prolonged non-compliance with INC regulations and the absence of recommendations from the respective state governments and Nurses and Midwives councils regarding the suitability of these colleges.

The Indian Nursing Council (INC) has withdrawn recognition of 32 nursing institutions across Bihar and Assam after they failed to apply for statutory inspections for several years. The decision follows prolonged non-compliance with INC regulations and the absence of recommendations from the respective state governments and Nurses and Midwives councils regarding the suitability of these colleges.

In its official order, the INC noted that these institutions were “deficient, unsuitable for conducting nursing programmes” and had continued operations despite not meeting the statutory inspection requirements. As a result, the council has restricted the registration of graduates from these institutions to the respective states only.

This means that any candidate who secures a qualification from the derecognised institutions will be eligible for registration solely within Assam and Bihar, limiting their professional recognition outside these states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the affected colleges, 21 are located in Bihar and 11 in Assam. The INC further clarified that while these institutions had earlier received recognition from the state governments and state nursing councils, their continued non-compliance with national norms led to the withdrawal of approval at the central level.

The move is expected to have a significant impact on aspiring nurses from these institutions, as INC recognition plays a crucial role in enabling graduates to pursue opportunities and practice across India and abroad.