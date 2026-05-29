Indian Navy Activates INCET-01/2025 Challenge Mechanism Portal - Link, Answer Key Details

Summary The Indian Navy has activated the Challenge Mechanism Portal for candidates who appeared in the INCET-01/2025 recruitment examination. The online objection facility became operational from today, May 29.

The Indian Navy has activated the Challenge Mechanism Portal for candidates who appeared in the INCET-01/2025 recruitment examination conducted for civilian posts under the Ministry of Defence. The online objection facility became operational from today, May 29, and candidates can now access the portal through the official recruitment website of the Indian Navy (incet.cbt-exam.in).

The challenge mechanism has been introduced for candidates who appeared in the examination and re-examination conducted between August 31 and September 3, 2025, as well as the examination held on February 2, 2026. Through this portal, candidates will be able to view the master question paper, the indicative answer key, and details of questions identified for cancellation or deletion.

According to the official notification, the facility has been launched to allow candidates to raise objections regarding the provisional answer key and questions asked in the recruitment examination. Candidates seeking to challenge any answer or question can do so only through the designated online portal available under the civilian recruitment section of the official website.

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The Indian Navy stated that the challenge window will remain open till 11.59 PM on June 11, 2026. Candidates have been advised to carefully read all the guidelines issued by the recruitment authority before submitting objections through the portal.

As per the notification, the challenge portal can be accessed through the official website by navigating to the civilian recruitment section under the “Join Navy” tab. Candidates can view the master question paper, answer keys, and deleted or cancelled questions before filing objections, if any.

The notification further clarified that objections submitted through offline methods such as letters, applications, or emails will not be accepted after the prescribed deadline. The Navy has advised candidates to submit their challenges within the stipulated timeline to avoid rejection of representations.

Candidates raising objections will have to pay a prescribed fee of ₹100 per question along with applicable bank service charges. However, the Indian Navy stated that if an objection is found to be valid after expert review, the fee paid for that specific challenge will be refunded after deduction of bank charges. No fee will be charged for questions already identified as cancelled or deleted in the indicative answer key.

The recruitment authority also informed that all objections submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject matter experts. If any challenge is found correct, the answer key will be revised or finalised accordingly, and the recruitment result will be prepared on the basis of the revised key.

The official notification added that no separate communication will be sent to candidates regarding acceptance or rejection of individual objections. The final decision taken by the Indian Navy on the objections raised will be considered final and binding, and no further correspondence on the matter will be entertained.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official Indian Navy recruitment website for updates related to the INCET-01/2025 recruitment process, answer key challenges, and result announcements.

Find the direct portal link here.