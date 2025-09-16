Ashoka University

Climate Research Boost: IMD and Ashoka University sign MoU for Joint Collaboration

PTI
PTI
Posted on 16 Sep 2025
15:24 PM

Ashoka University website

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The India Meteorological Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ashoka University to strengthen research and data sharing in climate science and weather forecasting.
The collaboration will focus on developing advanced models for predicting extreme weather events, assessing climate risks and supporting disaster preparedness.

The India Meteorological Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ashoka University to strengthen research and data sharing in climate science and weather forecasting.

The MoU was formalised during the second annual workshop on "AI/ML Methods in Weather and Climate Modelling" hosted by Ashoka University's Safexpress Centre for Data, Learning and Decision Sciences.

The collaboration will focus on developing advanced models for predicting extreme weather events, assessing climate risks and supporting disaster preparedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership will combine IMD's vast datasets with Ashoka University's analytical and machine learning expertise, a statement said.

It will also promote joint research in meteorology, hydrology, agro-meteorology and environmental sustainability, along with training programmes and internships for students.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "This partnership is set to benefit both the institutions, as the university will get IMD's vast operational expertise and data resources, and we will benefit from Ashoka's analytical and academic strengths." Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury said the collaboration would help improve forecasting and prepare communities for climate challenges.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 16 Sep 2025
15:26 PM
Ashoka University India Meteorological Department (IMD) MoU memorandum of understanding (MoU)
Similar stories
NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Web Option Entry Now Open, Edit Before De. . .

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Closes Today at 5 PM- Know Key Detai. . .

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Releases Official Question Papers for UPSC CDS 2 2025. . .

IIMs

IIM Udaipur Opts Out of CAP; Introduces Institute-Specific MBA Admissions for 2026 Ba. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Web Option Entry Now Open, Edit Before De. . .

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Closes Today at 5 PM- Know Key Detai. . .

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Releases Official Question Papers for UPSC CDS 2 2025. . .

IIMs

IIM Udaipur Opts Out of CAP; Introduces Institute-Specific MBA Admissions for 2026 Ba. . .

board exams

Board Exam 2026: NCERT Offers Free 24-Week Online Courses for Class 11 & 12 via SWAYA. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List Postponed! Schedule for All Phases Revised Again

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality