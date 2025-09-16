Climate Research Boost: IMD and Ashoka University sign MoU for Joint Collaboration

Summary The India Meteorological Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ashoka University to strengthen research and data sharing in climate science and weather forecasting. The collaboration will focus on developing advanced models for predicting extreme weather events, assessing climate risks and supporting disaster preparedness.

The India Meteorological Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ashoka University to strengthen research and data sharing in climate science and weather forecasting.

The MoU was formalised during the second annual workshop on "AI/ML Methods in Weather and Climate Modelling" hosted by Ashoka University's Safexpress Centre for Data, Learning and Decision Sciences.

The collaboration will focus on developing advanced models for predicting extreme weather events, assessing climate risks and supporting disaster preparedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership will combine IMD's vast datasets with Ashoka University's analytical and machine learning expertise, a statement said.

It will also promote joint research in meteorology, hydrology, agro-meteorology and environmental sustainability, along with training programmes and internships for students.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "This partnership is set to benefit both the institutions, as the university will get IMD's vast operational expertise and data resources, and we will benefit from Ashoka's analytical and academic strengths." Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury said the collaboration would help improve forecasting and prepare communities for climate challenges.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.