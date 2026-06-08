NEET UG 2026

Re-NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Released: Download Link, Allotment and Admit Card Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jun 2026
09:36 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for Re-NEET UG 2026.
Applicants can access the city allotment details through the official NEET portal (neet.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for Re-NEET UG 2026, allowing registered candidates to check the city where they will appear for the medical entrance re-examination scheduled later this month. Applicants can access the city allotment details through the official NEET portal (neet.nta.nic.in) by logging in with their application credentials.

The Re-NEET UG 2026 examination has been scheduled for June 21, following the cancellation of the original National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) conducted on May 3. The earlier examination was scrapped after allegations and confirmation of a question paper leak prompted authorities to order a fresh test. With the release of the city intimation slip, candidates can now make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance of the examination date.

While the city intimation slip informs candidates about the location of their examination city, it is not a substitute for the admit card. NTA is expected to release the Re-NEET UG 2026 admit cards on June 14. The hall ticket will provide comprehensive details, including the exact examination centre address, reporting schedule, and important instructions to be followed on the day of the examination. Candidates must carry the admit card along with other prescribed documents to gain entry into the examination venue.

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In a previous update, NTA has extended the deadline for eligible candidates to submit or update their bank account information for the NEET UG 2026 fee refund process. Candidates can now furnish their banking details through the official portal until June 22, 2026. The agency has stated that nearly 13 lakh candidates have already completed the process by providing their bank account information.

To download the Re-NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip, candidates should visit the official website, click on the city intimation slip link available on the homepage, and log in using their application number, password, and other required credentials. After logging in, they can view the allotted examination city and download the slip for future reference.

The re-examination will be conducted in offline mode using the traditional pen-and-paper format. The test is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5.15 PM, giving candidates a total duration of three hours and fifteen minutes to complete the examination.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 08 Jun 2026
09:36 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) exam city allotment
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