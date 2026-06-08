JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026 Announced - BArch Admission Process Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jun 2026
10:04 AM

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the results of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the official JoSAA portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the results of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the official JoSAA portal. Aspirants are required to log in using their application number and password to view their qualifying status.

The Architecture Aptitude Test was conducted on June 4, 2026, for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes offered by select Indian Institutes of Technology. With the declaration of the results, successful candidates have become eligible to participate in the ongoing Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to architecture programmes.

A notification on the official website states that JEE Advanced 2026 results are now integrated with the JoSAA admission portal, enabling eligible candidates to proceed with the counselling and seat allocation process.

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The AAT serves as a specialised examination designed to assess a candidate’s aptitude for architectural education.

Candidates who have qualified for the AAT 2026 will be considered for admission to the Bachelor of Architecture programmes offered by IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. Qualifying for the examination is a mandatory requirement for admission to these architecture courses through the IIT system.

The JoSAA 2026 counselling process is currently underway for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutions. Candidates are required to complete registration, fill and lock their preferred choices of institutes and programmes, participate in seat allotment rounds, upload necessary documents, pay the seat acceptance fee, and complete reporting formalities within the stipulated timelines.

Candidates who have qualified for the AAT are advised to carefully complete the counselling process and select architecture programmes at eligible IITs to secure admission for the 2026-27 academic session.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 08 Jun 2026
10:04 AM
JEE Advanced 2026 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) IIT Roorkee Result Bachelor of Architecture Admission
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