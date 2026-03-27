IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2026 for Intake 01/2027 Released; Exams on March 30–31

Summary Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official portals The Agniveervayu Intake 01/2027 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 30 and March 31, 2026

The Indian Air Force has released the admit card for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2027 today. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official portals.

The admit card is available on iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in and agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Applicants are required to log in using their registered email ID, password, and captcha code to access and download the document.

Earlier, the IAF had issued the city intimation slip on March 24, providing candidates with advance information about their allotted exam city and schedule. With the admit card now released, candidates can check complete details including exam centre, shift timing, and important instructions.

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The Agniveervayu Intake 01/2027 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 30 and March 31, 2026. The test will take place in multiple shifts across various centres nationwide.

IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website which is iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in Go to the Candidate Login section for Intake 01/2027 Enter registered email ID, password, and captcha code Click on Submit IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for further us

The selection process will be carried out in three phases. Phase I will consist of a Computer-Based Test. Candidates who qualify will proceed to Phase II, which includes the Physical Fitness Test and adaptability tests. Phase III will involve a detailed medical examination.