Indian Air Force Releases AFCAT Admit Card 2025 at afcat.cdac.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

The Indian Air Force issued the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for AFCAT-01/2025 can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

As per the official schedule, AFCAT 2025 examination will be held on February 22 and 23, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates are required to verify the details, especially name, DOB, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature, in the admit card to avoid any inconvenience later. Also, they need to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with mandatory documents to the exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the admit card.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in Click on the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the admit card and download it Take a printout of the same for future reference

If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Direct Link