Indian Air Force Begins Registration for AFCAT 2025 Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

Summary Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the Air Force Common Admission Test 2025 (02/2025) can submit their applications on the official website at afcat.cdac.in According to the schedule, AFCAT 2025 will be conducted on August 23, 2025 and August 24, 2025

The Indian Air Force (IAF) opened the registration window for AFCAT 2025 on Monday, June 2, 2025. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the Air Force Common Admission Test 2025 (02/2025) can submit their applications on the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT recruitment exam is for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Through this drive, the IAF aims to tentatively 283 vacancies.

According to the schedule, AFCAT 2025 will be conducted on August 23, 2025 and August 24, 2025. The last date to apply for the test is till July 1, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFCAT 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in On the home page, click on the link to apply for AFCAT 2025 Enter your credentials to register yourself and submit Log in with your registered credentials Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit Pay the application fee Download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for future use

Candidates will have to pay Rs 550 + GST (nonrefundable) as examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

AFCAT 2025: Direct Link