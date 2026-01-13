Agniveer Vayu

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 Applications Begin - Link, Eligibility and Exam Details Released

Summary
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has commenced the online application process for the Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. The last date to apply for the IAF Agniveer Vayu 2027 recruitment is February 1.

Eligibility

According to the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Indian Air Force, candidates applying under the Science Subjects category must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Mathematics and English, securing a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks and at least 50 per cent marks in English. Candidates with diploma qualifications in engineering and those who have completed relevant vocational courses are also eligible to apply, subject to meeting the specified academic requirements.

Application Steps

  • Visit the official website at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.
  • Click on the registration link on the homepage.
  • Complete registration to obtain a user id and password.
  • Sign in and fill out the application form.
  • Pay the examination fee and submit.

Candidates applying for the recruitment drive are required to pay a registration fee of ₹550 along with 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the time of application submission.

As per the official notification, the IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 30 and March 31, 2026.

The selection process for IAF Agniveer Vayu 2027 will be carried out in multiple stages. It includes a written examination followed by assessment at the Central Air Force Selection Board (CASB). Shortlisted candidates will then undergo document verification, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Adaptability Test 1 and Adaptability Test 2, and a comprehensive medical examination before final selection.

The official notification further states that candidates will be eligible for enrolment as Agniveer Vayu only after giving an undertaking that they will not marry during the four-year engagement period under the Agnipath Scheme.

Regarding examination-related communication, the Indian Air Force has informed that the admit cards for the IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 examination will be sent to candidates on their registered email IDs two to three days prior to the exam date. Candidates will be required to download the admit card, take a colour printout, and carry it to the examination centre for verification.

Find the direct application link here.

