India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Out, Verification by April 27: State-Wise Result Link Here

Summary The India Post has officially released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) second merit list, also referred to as the supplementary list, for the 2026 recruitment cycle. Candidates who applied for the posts can now access and download the merit list from the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

The India Post has officially released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) second merit list, also referred to as the supplementary list, for the 2026 recruitment cycle. Candidates who applied for the posts can now access and download the merit list from the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

The newly published supplementary list covers multiple states and regions across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, among others. However, the department has indicated that certain circles and divisions have been kept on hold due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Candidates shortlisted in the second merit list are required to complete the document verification process at their respective divisional offices. The deadline for verification has been set as April 27, 2026. Applicants must carry original documents along with two sets of photocopies for verification purposes to confirm their eligibility.

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The GDS recruitment drive for 2026 aims to fill a total of 28,636 vacancies across the country. Selection is based entirely on a system-generated merit list prepared using candidates’ marks obtained in the Class 10 (Secondary School Examination). Marks are calculated by converting grades or points into percentages with precision up to four decimal places, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

To download the supplementary merit list, candidates need to visit the official website, navigate to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January 2026” section, and click on the relevant state-wise supplementary list link. The merit list will then be available in PDF format for download and reference.

Earlier, the first merit list was announced on March 6, with document verification completed by March 23. Among the states, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of selections in the first list, followed by Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The postal department has also indicated that additional supplementary lists may be released if vacancies remain unfilled after the current round of document verification. Candidates are therefore advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and announcements regarding the recruitment process.

Find the direct link here.