India Post Payments Bank Issue Admit Cards For Specialist Officer Exam 2025- Direct Link Here

Posted on 07 Feb 2025
The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited issued admit cards for the Specialist Officer recruitment examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website- ippbonline.com.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 68 vacancies. The IPPB Specialist Officer exam will be of 120 minutes. It must be noted that the medium of the test will be English. Candidates will be allowed to attempt questions from a section during the time allotted for that section only.

IPPB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager IT: 54 posts

Manager IT – (Payment Systems): 1 post

Manager -IT – (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 2 posts

Manager -IT – (Enterprise Data warehouse): 1 post

Senior Manager -IT (Payment systems): 1 post

Senior Manager -IT (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 1 post

Senior Manager – IT (Vendor, outsourcing, Contract Management, procurement, SLA, Payments): 1 post

Cyber Security Expert: 7 posts

IPPB SO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

