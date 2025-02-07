India Post Payments Bank Issue Admit Cards For Specialist Officer Exam 2025- Direct Link Here

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited issued admit cards for the Specialist Officer recruitment examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website- ippbonline.com.
This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 68 vacancies. The IPPB Specialist Officer exam will be of 120 minutes. It must be noted that the medium of the test will be English. Candidates will be allowed to attempt questions from a section during the time allotted for that section only.
IPPB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
Assistant Manager IT: 54 posts
Manager IT – (Payment Systems): 1 post
Manager -IT – (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 2 posts
Manager -IT – (Enterprise Data warehouse): 1 post
Senior Manager -IT (Payment systems): 1 post
Senior Manager -IT (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 1 post
Senior Manager – IT (Vendor, outsourcing, Contract Management, procurement, SLA, Payments): 1 post
Cyber Security Expert: 7 posts
IPPB SO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link