India Post GDS Results 2025: January Merit List OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Details Here

The India Post announced the India Post GDS Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam and would like to check the merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak can visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 21413 GDS vacancies. As per the schedule, the registration window opened on February 10 and concluded on March 3, 2025. The correction window opened on March 6 and closed on March 8, 2025.

The list of shortlisted candidates have been released for Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

As per the result notice, these shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before April 7, 2025. The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents by the Divisional or unit Head of the Division or unit where the vacancy is notified.

India Post GDS Result 2025: Steps to check

Go to the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Click on the India Post GDS merit list link available on the home page A new page will open where the merit list will be available Click on the state you want to check the merit list for The merit list will be displayed on the screen Check the merit list and download it Take a print out of the same for future reference