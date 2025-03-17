India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application status active at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Details

Gramin Dak Sevak

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2025
14:05 PM

The India Post activated the application status for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process can go through their application status on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill a total of 21413 GDS vacancies. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The department will release the list of shortlisted applicants for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. After the result declaration, the shortlisted candidates will be informed of the results and dates of physical verification, etc.

As per the schedule, registrations for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 commenced on February 10, 2025 and concluded on March 3, 2025. The correction window was opened on March 6 and closed on March 8, 2025.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab
  3. Next, click on the ‘Application Status’ option
  4. Enter your registration number in the space provided and submit
  5. Check your application status
  6. Download the page and keep a printout for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

