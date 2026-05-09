India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 Expected Soon; Pending Results for WB, Assam, Kerala and TN Likely

Summary Candidates awaiting the next selection list will be able to check their results online once the PDFs are uploaded for all postal circles Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be called for document verification as per the schedule notified by the department

The India Post is expected to release the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 3rd Merit List 2026 shortly on its official website, India Post. Candidates awaiting the next selection list will be able to check their results online once the PDFs are uploaded for all postal circles.

The third merit list is likely to include the long-awaited results for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, which were not released earlier due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct during the election period. With the election process now concluded, aspirants from these states are expecting the pending lists to be published alongside the remaining postal circles.

Earlier, India Post had released the GDS 2nd Merit List on April 10, 2026, for several states across the country. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28,636 vacancies for posts including Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and other related positions.

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India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the merit list once released:

Visit the official website of India Post at India Post Recruitment Portal Open the “Online GDS Recruitment” section available on the homepage. Click on the “Click Here” link to access the recruitment portal. Navigate to “Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-1, January 2026.” Select the respective postal circle or state. Download the merit list PDF. Use Ctrl + F and enter the 7-digit registration number to search the result.

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be called for document verification as per the schedule notified by the department.

Applicants are advised to regularly monitor the official website for the latest updates regarding the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 process.