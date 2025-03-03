India Post

India Post GDS 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies- Read details inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Mar 2025
File Image

The India Post will close the online application window for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025 today, March 3. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for it at the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21413 vacancies. The correction window will open on March 6 and close on March 8, 2025.

India Post GDS 2025 vacancies are for Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak posts. Candidates must note that applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 board examination.

The department will release the list of shortlisted applicants for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. After the result declaration, the shortlisted candidates will be informed of the results and dates of physical verification, etc.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) with passing marks in Mathematics and English. Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Go to the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  2. Open the Registration link
  3. Complete the registration process to get your login credentials
  4. Fill in the application details as required
  5. Login to your account
  6. Fill out the application form, upload documents and pay the exam fee
  7. Submit the form and take a printout of the application form's confirmation page
Last updated on 03 Mar 2025
India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment
